Rana Daggubati starts shooting for ‘Housefull 4’

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati, who has replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar in “Housefull 4”, has started shooting for the film.

Rana on Friday tweeted: “Heading to the sets of ‘Housefull 4’. Shooting in Mumbai after a very long time!”

The 33-year-old actor replaced Nana after the latter was accused of sexual misconduct by actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta on the sets of 2008 film “Horn OK Pleassss”.

“Housefull 4” has been dogged by controversy. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director oafter he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents.

He has been replaced by Farhad Samji.

The film is being currently shot in Mumbai and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

–IANS

dc/ksk