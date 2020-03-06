Rana Kapoor sent to ED custody till March 11 (3rd Ld)

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) A Mumbai Special PMLA Court has sent Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor to the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 11, here on Sunday.

He was arrested around 4 a.m. by the Enforcement Director after they grilled him for around 30 hours and slapped with charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act among others.

Kapoor was produced before the Special PMLA Court on Sunday morning and remanded to ED custody for three days till Wednesday.

As part of the probe, ED sleuths raided Kapoor’s home in Samudra Mahal residence in Worli over the past two days.

On Saturday, he was taken to the ED Office at Ballard Pier for detailed investigations and overnight interrogation before placing him under arrest early on Sunday.

The development comes four days after RBI superseded the Yes Bank board and imposed stringent restrictions on its operations.

The raids specifically are vis-a-vis dealings with DHFL, whose founders are brothers Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan.

Besides Kapoor, the accounts of his wife Bindhu, their three daughters – Rakhee Kapoor-Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor – are also under the ED scanner.

Incidentally, Kapil and Dheeraj’s uncle – Rakesh Wadhawan and their cousin Sarang Wadhawan – are among the prime accused who were arrested in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) scam which collapsed in September 2019.

