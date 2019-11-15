Rana Kapoor, Yes Capital & Morgan Credits sell remaining stake in Yes Bank

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Yes Bank on Tuesday informed the exchanges that Rana Kapoor and promoter entities Yes Capital and Morgan Credits have sold their remaining 0.8 per cent stake in the private lender.

According to a BSE filing, the promoters sold 2.04 crore shares in the open market during November 13-14. The promoter entities now hold 900 shares in Yes Bank.

In September, the promoter entities had sold a combined 2.75 per cent in Yes Bank through the open market process.

Yes Bank closed 2.66 per cent lower at Rs 64.15 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

Shares of the fourth largest private lender, however, has advanced significantly ever since ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on November 4 bought 1.30 crore shares or 0.51 per cent stake in YES Bank.

Kapoor’s family owns stakes in YES Bank directly and through the two investment firms. His daughters Rakhee, Roshni and Radha are directors of the investment companies.

–IANS

ravi/arm