Rana Kapoor’s daughter Roshni stopped at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Roshni Kapoor – daughter of arrested Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor – was detained at the airport here on Sunday evening, sources said.

Roshni, a director of the DoIt Urban Ventures India Pvt. Ltd, was preparing to board a flight to London.

However, she was stopped in the wake of a Look Out Notice against her and the other Kapoor family members.

Her company, DUVIPL is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate which arrested her father early on Sunday in a case of alleged money-laundering involving the Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. He has been sent to ED custody till March 11.

