Rana Kapoor’s ED custody extended till March 16

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) A special PMLA court on Wednesday extended Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s custody with the Enforcement Directorate by five days till March 16.

Kapoor was produced before the special PMLA court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act this evening by the ED after his three-day remand ended on Wednesday.

He was arrested here early on March 8 by the ED while the Central Bureau of Investigation has lodged a separate case against him.

