Rana would love to do superhero film in Indian space

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Rana Daggubati, who had dubbed for a version of the Hollywood superhero film “Avengers: Infinity War”, is interested in the genre if told in Indian context.

Asked if Rana would like to do a superhero film, he told IANS: “I did one called ‘Baahubali’.”

“That’s a superhero for you,” the actor, who played the main antagonist in the “Baahubali” franchise, said with a laugh.

But what about playing the good guy?

“I would love to do something in the Indian space, Indian thinking and writing. Being a superhero is an experience that you give to the audience. The reason why the Hulk, Thanos and all are big characters is because once you go to theatres, you enter that world… created by the filmmakers,” he said.

Rana had said earlier: “‘Baahubali’ has done to Indian cinema what ‘Star Wars’ has done to America. I really feel we are in our best time now.”

–IANS

