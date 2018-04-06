Ranbir Kapoor regaled fans with anecdotes

According to sources Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor took to the streets of Mumbai as part of Pepsi’s latest ‘Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi’ campaign. Meanwhile he regaled fans from his college days when he and his friends skipped class to go out and eat. Moreover he spoke about how the idea of ‘Kyun Sookhe Sookhe Hi’ resonates strongly with him.

Ranbir said there is no secret that he is a huge foodie. He has the love for all kinds of food, right from vada pavs to tandoori chicken runs in his veins. Presently he is shooting for ‘Brahmastra’, so he is on a diet and cannot have wheat and rice. Therefore, his life right now is very dry.

Moreover on his experience of working for the campaign, he said the brand has always created relatable campaigns. Further the movie tells the perfect story of the three musketeers’ friends, food and Pepsi and to bring his stories of friendship and food to his fans at Carter Road.

Ranbir was joined on stage by Raj Rishi Singh, Director and Marketing, Pepsi, PepsiCo India where they launched “Foodicon” bottles featuring origami interpretations of age old street food favorites. Moreover “Brahmastra” is Ranbir’s next Bollywood project where he is paired with Alia Bhatt and will also be seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic.