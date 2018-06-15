Ranbir Kapoor wants to play full-fledged role of father

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) On Father’s Day on Sunday, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor expressed a desire to be a part of a film in which he essays a full-fledged role of a father.

The actor, who has been actively promoting his forthcoming movie “Sanju”, took the Twitter route though he usually stays away from social media. Ranbir took over the Twitter account of Fox Star Hindi to interact with his fans and celebrate Father’s Day.

He answered questions through tweets and video snippets. Asked if there was any possibility of him joining the Twitter, Ranbir responded: “Never say never. I’m quite enjoying my time right now.”

When a user questioned him about playing a father on screen, Ranbir, one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors, said: “This (‘Sanju’) is the second time I have played father on screen. The first was a quick shot in ‘Anjaana Anjaani’ in the rolling credits.

“It feels special as ‘Sanju’ is the first time I am doing a biopic and I am playing father to Sanjay Dutt’s children, with whom I have interacted. So I had some form of connect. I hope I can play a character in an entire film where I am fathering a film, or a child. I think it will be quite amazing.”

“Sanju”, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is a father-son story and narrates different phases of actor Sanjay Dutt’s life. His bond with his late father Sunil Dutt makes up a pivotal part of the movie.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt in the movie. The makers released a poster of the on-screen father and son hugging each other.

For Ranbir, working with Paresh was an enriching experience.

“Paresh sir is one of my most favourite actors and to share this father-son dynamic with him was very memorable for me. I have learnt a lot from him as an actor. Even today, being such an all-time great at the movies, his love for acting makes him pursue theatre and that’s very inspiring and I hope I can do a full-fledged theatre play with him one day,” he said.

The young and versatile actor, who believes a father is the rock behind every person’s life, also expressed interest in working with his own father Rishi Kapoor on-screen again. They had earlier shared the frame in “Besharam”.

Ranbir, who has showcased his range as an actor with movies as different as “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, “Rockstar”, “Barfi” and “Tamasha”, says he finds every role challenging.

“When I was doing ‘Rockstar’, I thought there would be nothing more challenging than that. But then ‘Barfi’ came my way. I was very challenged by even my character Ved from ‘Tamasha’. But with ‘Sanju’, it’s a great responsibility to play Sanjay Dutt on-screen and be Rajkumar Hirani’s hero.

“The kind of roller-coaster ride he (Sanjay) has had, the ups and downs, the emotional drama, the controversies, conflicts, so much… It has been an emotional journey for me,” said the actor, who is a fan of Sanjay’s “Saajan” and “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”.

He says filming two of the scenes in “Sanju” were especially moving for him as he found a connect.

“One was the death of Nargisji, when Sanju sir was present in hospital. Second, when he confronts his father and tells him ‘I’ve gone too deep into drugs and I need help otherwise I am going to die’… I hope they move the audience.”

Overall, he believes the biggest challenge of playing Sanjay was to believe “I could do it”.

As for what he has learnt since he became a star is: “I am very grateful, that I get to do what I love”.

“Sanju”, produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, will release on June 29.

