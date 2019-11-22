Ranbir spotted with arm in sling; Twitterati concerned

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) A picture of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor sporting an arm sling at Mumbai airport sent his Twitter fans in a tizzy. They expressed concern about the actor.

#RanbirKapoor had garnered 1,201 tweets.

A user posted a picture of the actor with Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport that shows Ranbir with his right arm in a sling. He wrote: “Get well soon RK”.

Another concerned fan posted two pictures of the Bollywood star and wrote: “What happened Ranbir? Take care hero, get well soon!!!!!”

A fan posted a picture of an inquisitive Ranbir and asked: ‘What will you tell your kids about him?”

Another fan posted pictures of Ranbir carrying a banana in his hand and mentioned that it was taken while he was playing football, implying that he may have slipped on the peel.

Another had a funny take on the situation: “In 2008… Ranbir Kapoor warn everyone with his song “Bachna ae haseeno” but nobody cares about it, so he prove himself.”

TSB/Saurav/vnc