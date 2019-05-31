Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who has completed shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s film, says it was an honest experience which helped him rediscover himself as an artiste.

“And it’s a wrap for me for Imtiaz Ali’s next… wonderful reunion after 5 years of the iconic ‘Highway’… An honest experience as always…The joy of work, pushing boundaries… A rediscovery as an artiste, as a person,” Randeep tweeted along with a photograph of himself with Imtiaz.

Randeep will reportedly essay a love guru in “Love Aaj Kal 2”.

“Love Aaj Kal 2” is a sequel to “Love Aaj Kal”, a romantic-comedy film which released in 2009. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The film will release on February 14, 2020.

–IANS

