Randeep Rai is a very good friend: Eisha

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Eisha Singh and “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai” actor Randeep Rai often post their photographs together on social networking sites, but the actress says they are just friends.

Apart from images, Randeep had even promoted “his dear friend’s” new fiction show, “Ishq Subhan Allah”, on his Instagram account.

“I share so many photos with so many people. He is a very good friend. It is just that he is from Jhansi and I am from Bhopal. So, there is a connect,” Eisha told IANS.

Meanwhile, Randeep plays the lead actor on the 1990s set show “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”, which revolves around his character and Naina’s love story.

“I found it difficult to believe in this ‘filmy’ romance about the things portrayed in movies by Shah Rukh Khan. I used to mock the ideology of people falling in love at first sight and the way they kept romance alive with minimal interactions,” he said.

“But since the time I started working on ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’, these aspects started making sense to me,” he added.

–IANS

