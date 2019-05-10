Randeep Rai’s ‘tough encounters to beautiful stardom’

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Randeep Rai of “Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai” fame describes his journey from Jhansi to Mumbai as “tough encounters to beautiful stardom”.

The actor will relive his early days of life in Mumbai on-screen now.

The upcoming episodes of “Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai” will see Sameer (his character) travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

Recalling his days of struggle, Randeep said in a statement: “I was getting goosebumps when I was listening to the story track as I was able to relate to it. Sameer is set to start a new journey in Mumbai. He will come across a lot of challenges in his routine life.

“This made me recall my old and gold days when I came to Mumbai to initiate my acting career. The journey has been through tough encounters to beautiful stardom.”

The show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

