Rani Jhansi flyover opens after 20 years, AAP slams BJP for graft

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) As Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the much-delayed Rani Jhansi flyover for public use on Tuesday, AAP slammed the Centre for “corruption in the flyover construction which spanned for over 20 years.”

“The 1.6 km flyover is built to improve mobility for the citizens of Delhi and will ensure easier movement of traffic and reduction in the commuting time,” Puri’s office said in a statement.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi said that the BJP should be ashamed for inaugurating a “mere 1.6 km” long flyover after 20 years.

“BJP should be ashamed of inaugurating this flyover after 2 decades, Hardeep Singh Puri is proudly taking credit for its construction,” AAP leader Dilip Pandey said.

He claimed that the project, which was conceived in 1998, initially cost Rs 70 crore but over the time, increased to Rs 750-800 crore which is “more than 10 times its actual cost”.

“After missing several deadlines, and having corrupt practices, I would only like to say that the BJP has developed a skin thicker than that of Congress,” Pandey said.

The AAP leader went on to ask if Puri would order some kind of investigation into the scam in the flyover construction. He asked: “Why were the contractors of the flyover paid even when the flyover was not being built?”

“How did it take decades to create a 1-mile long flyover? Will the bogus payment of Rs 110 crore done in the name of land acquisition be investigated?” he asked.

The flyover, which starts at Filmistan Cinema, will pass through the congested stretches of Azad Market Chowk, Pul Bangash and DCM Chowk.

Once operational, the flyover will decongest the roads going towards Kamla Market and Delhi Ridge and would connect Pusa Road, Upper Ridge and Rohtak Road through Filmistan Cinema, DCM Chowk, Azad Market and Roshanara Road extending to ISBT (Kashmere Gate), providing a major relief to the heavily congested area.

