Rani’s comeback vehicle ‘Hichki’ won her praise

According to sources Rani Mukherjee’s daughter’s birth gave her immense joy and moreover her father’s death left her with “extreme pain”. She channelizes all her emotions and energy into her work, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, gave birth to their daughter Adira in December 2015. She thinks children are intelligent enough to embrace what they want, and don’t what they do not want.

She said she felt what true love is, that happens with motherhood which she did not realize how she can love someone more than herself. At the same time, a few months ago she lost her father and knew what extreme pain feels like.

Presently Rani’s comeback vehicle Hichki, in which she portrays a person suffering from Tourette syndrome a neurological disorder, has won her praise. Moreover she is enthused about working more in films and she is glad her daughter has started understanding this.

Further Rani said a school gives every child equal opportunity of learning things academically, where personality development and education are two different things by looking at a child’s behavior, one cannot talk about his or her upbringing.