Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka blessed with daughter

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actor and television host Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Vohra welcomed their first child, a daughter, with utmost joy.
The couple welcomed their daughter on Monday.
An elated Rannvijay took to Twitter to share the news with his fans and well-wishers
“With god’s blessings and the good wishes and prayers of our family and friends, Prianka and I are blessed with a princess! grateful blessed,” Rannvijay tweeted.
The 33-year-old actor married Vohra in 2014. Rannvijay is currently seen judging the youth-based adventure reality TV show “”MTV Roadies Rising” along with actress Neha Dhupia, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, actor Karan Kundra and Prince Narula.
rajkall@yahoo.comJanuary 17, 2017 at 2:27 am
Congratulations for the birth of ‘Lakshmi’ to Rannvijay and Prianka!