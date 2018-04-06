Ranveer-Deepika’s parents shortlisted wedding date

According to sources from Bollywood there has been much speculation and buzz about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s supposed wedding. Even though the couple prefers not to answer questions about their relationship to the public, their PDA and quotes about each other are enough to clear the air.

Recently Deepika was spotted doing some jewellery shopping with her mother and sister. Meanwhile in an interview, Ranveer said, “It is the function of speculation to exist and nothing is official till it is made official and he is not a seer. Besides, she is also recuperating from back problems, so they are quite occupied and distracted.”

Meanwhile for the first time, Ranveer admitted that he and Deepika is a couple. Moreover in an interview he had confessed that marriage was indeed on his mind. Further Deepika and Ranveer’s love story started on the sets of Goliyon Ke Rasleela, Ram Leela in 2013.

Moreover when talking about her equation with Ranveer, Deepika had said, “When they are with each other, they don’t need anything or anyone else as they are comfortable in each other’s presence.” Earlier the couple has starred in three films together, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.