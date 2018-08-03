Ranveer, Kareena, Alia to star in ‘Takht’

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming historical starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Anil Kapoor has been titled “Takht”.

The multi-starrer film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and late veteran actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

Karan on Thursday tweeted: “I am so excited and honoured to announce the lead cast of ‘Takht’ Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor.

Ranveer, who has previously starred in historicals like “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat”, says he is “Proud, excited and honoured to be a part of Karan Johar’s multi-starrer historical magnum opus”.

Alia, who made her debut in Bollywood with Karan’s directorial “Student Of The Year” in 2012 tweeted: “Back where I begun.. to my roots! So excited to be a part of this historical magnum opus ‘Takht’! Directed by the one and only Karan Johar.”

Other details related to the films are still under wraps.

Co-produced by Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, “Takht” will release in 2020.

