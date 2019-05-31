Ranveer Singh bowled over by Shane Warne, Gavaskar

London, June 2 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh, here to shoot for filmmaker Kabir Khan’s upcoming movie “83”, had fanboy moments when he met former cricket stars Shane Warne and Sunil Gavaskar.

Ranveer on Sunday treated his fans with two photographs featuring him and the former cricketers.

“The little master! #sunilgavaskar @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #83squad,” Ranveer captioned one image in which the actor is all smiles and holding Gavaskar tightly.

In the second image, he is all suited and posing with Warne. “Spin King! #Warnie @ShaneWarne @83thefilm #83squad,” Ranveer captioned the image that he shared on Twitter.

the film “83” will trace India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the movie that also stars Saqib Saleem, Harddy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

“83” is being presented by Reliance Entertainment, and will be released on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

nn/pcj