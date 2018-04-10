Ranveer Singh is most energetic performer: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has said that Ranveer Singh is the most energetic performer.

Ayushmann on Tuesday graced the unveiling of ‘Man’s World’ magazine’s latest edition.

When asked about the most stylish and experimental actor in terms of fashion in Industry, Ayushmann said, “Ranveer Singh is the most energetic actor around. And that reflects in his clothes and styling as well, only he can carry that because of his energy.

“He wears his energy all the time. Of course, I am calmer version; my styling will be more calm and subtle. So I think it depends on your mood and personality,” he said.

Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper on the cover, which is his second spread with the magazine.

Speaking about the fashion the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor said, “Fashion has become very flexible now. You can make your own choices. You just need to be little more aware of international fashion scene also at the same time.”

After ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, Ayushmann Khurrana is paired with “Dangal” girl Sanya Malhotra for ‘Badhaai Ho’, helmed by Amit Sharma.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, “‘Badhaai Ho’ was an amazing experience. Sanya Malhotra is a great performer. She is a great dancer as well. Both of us are from Delhi and we were shooting for a film from Delhi. It was great fun.”

