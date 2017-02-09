Ranveer Singh shares funny video about Alia Bhatt

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh, who will share screen space with actress Alia Bhatt in a new movie “Gully Boy”, has shared a funny video about the actress on social media.

Ranveer on Wednesday night took to Twitter, where he shared the video and is seen talking about Alia’s films.

“Alia Bhatt so cute… Cute as a button… I like her very much Alia Bhatt… My favourite from… I saw that film ‘Kapoor & Sons’ full family film… I saw ‘Udta Punjab’… I saw ‘Dear Zindagi’ with Shah Rukh Khan… Very fine acting… God bless, looking forward to more such fantastic films,” Ranveer said in the video.

The two have been roped in to feature in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming movie “Gully Boy”, co-produced by Zoya’s recently-launched banner Tiger Baby and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

The film is reportedly about street rappers from Mumbai’s chawls and ghettos.

While Ranveer and Alia have not starred in a film together, they have been seen in several advertisements for a travel website.

