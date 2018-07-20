Ranveer Singh shares ‘happy dance’ with Sadhguru

Bengaluru, July 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh did a “happy dance” with yogi and mystic Sadhguru.

Ranveer took to his Twitter account to share a video in which he is seen matching energetic steps.

“Happy Dance!!!” Ranveer tweeted and tagged Sadhguru on Saturday.

While Sadhguru is seen dressed in his trademark turban and robes with a green stole which adds colour, the “Padmaavat” star is seen in a bespectacled avatar as he jumps around vigorously dressed in a short kurta with a sleeveless black Nehru jacket.

Ranveer hugs Sadhguru after the dance that lasts just a few seconds, eliciting applause from the audience.

They shared the stage at the IIMBue, the leadership conclave of The Alumni Association of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

