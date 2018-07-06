Ranveer Singh wants be like Akshay Kumar (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like actor Akshay Kumar.

Akshay had wished Ranveer on his birthday on July 6 and described him as a dynamite and a dynamic personality on Twitter.

“One word that comes to mind for Ranveer: Dynamite. Dynamic personality and vibes which always make you smile. Wishing you a very happy birthday and an explosive year ahead,” Akshay had written.

To which, Ranveer replied on Thursday night: “When I grow up, I want to be like Akshay Kumar! Love you sir!”

On the work front, the “Padmaavat” star is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s “Simmba”. He has two more films in his kitty “Gully Boy” and “’83”.

Rahul Roy returns as producer

“Aashiqui” fame actor Rahul Roy, who is returning to the Hindi cinema after a long gap with film “Welcome to Russia”, has announced the production of a new film under his home banner Rahul Roy Productions.

The yet untitled film is a social drama and will be directed by Virendra Lalit.

Rahul said in a statement: “The film is on army backdrop but the subject is relevant to today’s time as it deals with integrity, duty and honour towards society, family, country and fellow beings. The music will be by Shaan, Kailash Kher, and a few more singers.

“The film will be youthful and entertaining without being preachy,” added the actor, who had earlier tried his hands at film production in 2012 with Bhojpuri movie “Elaan” on corruption.

Rahul is currently shooting for the film “Night and Fog”, an autobiography of director Tanvir Ahmed.

Want to work with Anees Bazmee, Ajay again: Ileana

Actress Ileana D’Cruz says she would love to work with filmmaker Anees Bazmee and with actor Ajay Devgn again if given a chance.

There have been talks about how the three will be coming together for “Saade Saati”.

Ileana has worked under Bazmee’s direction in “Mubarakan”, and with Ajay she has done “Baadshaho” and “Raid”.

She told IANS: “I would love to work with Anees again and Ajay is a dream to work with.”

Ileana and Bazmee share the same birthday. They were born on November 1.

“Which is why we share a great equation. It’s just rare when you get a director who understands you and they don’t have so much to say. Besides, he makes super entertaining films.”

–IANS

