Ranveer Singh wishes to come back healthy

Bollywood’s actor Ranveer Singh, is currently suffering from a labral tear in his left shoulder, says he is doing well and intends to come back stronger. Ranveer tweeted that he said he is good and intends to come back stronger. As per report the Bajirao Mastani star had injured his shoulder during a football match.

Meanwhile he has been strictly advised by doctors to avoid performing at the opening ceremony of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on April 7. Moreover Ranveer Singh was spotted with his arm in a sling over the weekend at Shankar Ehsaan and Loy’s recording studio in Bandra with Zoya Akhtar and he was injured during a football match recently.

Further Ranveer’s spokesperson said “After multiple medical checkups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year’s IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act and moreover they feel his high energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury”.

As per report from his spokesperson the shooting for his upcoming has not been disrupted and he will continue to shoot for ‘Gully Boy’ as per its shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance based talkie scenes are left to be shot.