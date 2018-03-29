Ranveer to continue shooting for ‘Gully Boy’ despite injury

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match, but will not let it hamper the shooting schedule of Zoya Akhtar’s “Gully Boy”.

“Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to over-strain it for at least one month,” his spokesperson said in a statement.

“Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for ‘Gully Boy’ as per schedule,” added the spokesperson.

The story of “Gully Boy” revolves around street rappers from Mumbai. Ranveer will be seen in the role of a street rapper in the film, which is slated to release on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

According to the spokesperson, Ranveer is in consultation with the doctors who will advice him, in a day or two, on whether he would able to perform at this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony in which he is doing the finale act.

The opening ceremony will be held on April 7 here.

–IANS

