Rao Inderjeet Singh wins Gurugram seat

Gurugram, May 23 (IANS) Exuberant over his thumping victory, BJP’s Gurugram candidate Rao Inderjeet Singh said it is a historic parliamentary election wherein people of the country kept faith with him and voted for Narendra Modi to make him Prime Minister again.

Singh defeated Congress candidate Captain Ajay Singh Yadav with a margin of 3.81 lakh. Rao got 8.8 lakh votes while 4.9 lakh votes went to his nearest rival Yadav.

He has broken his own record of defeating INLD candidate Jakir Hussain by a margin of 2.74 lakh votes during the 2014 election.

For Singh, saving Gurugram seat was a challenging affair after the Congress backed six-time MLA Yadav to eat into his traditional Ahirwal vote banks of Gurugram and Rewari. Besides, voters in minority-dominated Nuh were also against him.

After the victory, Rao reached his native village Rampura located in Rewari district and addressed his supporters.

There were 24 candidates in the fray for Gurugram and only one candidate reached the four-figure mark apart from Singh and Yadav. The third position was achieved by Chaudhary Rais Ahmed of BSP who gained 2,999 votes.

