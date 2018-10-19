Rape accused arrested in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Oct 25 (IANS) Police arrested a rape accused after a village panchayat ‘awarded’ death sentence to both the victim and the suspect and ordered that they be burnt alive. The panchayat also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the family of the accused, police said on Thursday.

The Panchayat of Manjhari village, in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, late Tuesday decided to punish Robin, the accused, and a 13-year-old girl who had become pregnant, by burning them alive.

Robin, 28, is said to be the uncle of the victim.

Robin was produced before the Panchayat and he admitted to the crime. Robin claimed that he established a physical relation with the minor gril with her consent. The issue was brought to the Panchayat after the minor became pregnant.

The panchayat slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Robin’s family.

The West Singhbhum police came to know about the panchayat’s decision on Wednesday and arrested the accused.

Police have also registered a case against people involved in the Panchayat diktat. Police said that those involved in issuing the diktat will also be arrested.

