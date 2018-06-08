Rape case registered against Hindu godman

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) A case has been registered against self-styled Hindu godman Daati Maharaj after one of his disciples alleged that she was raped by him and his associates two years ago, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said the case was registered on Sunday under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the IPC, “a few days after the woman levelled the allegation” against the founder of the Delhi-based Shree Shanidham Trust and his associates.

“The accused shall be questioned in connection with the case soon and further investigation will proceed accordingly,” Baaniya said.

–IANS

