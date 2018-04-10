Rape cases: Congress to hold candlelight march across Delhi

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Delhi unit of Congress on Friday said party workers will take out a candlelight march in all the districts of the city over the BJP’s alleged involvement in the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and to seek justice for the victims.

“Today (Friday) at 10 p.m, in every district, the Congress workers will hold a candle light march against the rape incidents in Kathua and Unnao and for BJP’s involvement in the crime,” Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said in a tweet.

The former Union Minister said that the assembly point in every district would be notified to the party workers soon.

Maken’s tweet came in the wake of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Thursday midnight protest by the party workers at the India Gate here against the “slumber” of Narendra Modi government over the rape incidents.

The candlelight protest on Thursday was called at a short notice, but it saw people converging at the India Gate in sizeable numbers to express their support.

Rahul Gandhi joined the protest around midnight. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra were also present.

Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sushmita Dev, walked from the party headquarters at 24-Akbar Road to the India Gate along with hundreds of party workers holding candles.

–IANS

aks/nir/vm