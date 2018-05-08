Rape, death threats cannot be allowed on Twitter: Farhan Akhtar

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has taken a jibe at the management at Twitter and said rape and death threats should not be allowed or go unpunished on the micro-blogging site.

“Top management at Twitter must re-group and decide what they would like their service to be remembered for.

“If it is for good, then they need to get smarter in its regulation. Rape and death threats cannot be allowed or go unpunished. Twitter,” said Farhan late on Thursday.

Farhan’s tweet comes after actress Richa Chadha spoke out about the constant death and rape threats she received for her opinion on Hindutva.

When Richa attempted to report the death and rape threat issued by the Twitter users, the social networking service responded saying, “No violation within context”.

On Thursday night, the “Fukrey” actress re-tweeted Farhan’s comment to the management.

–IANS

