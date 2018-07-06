Rape, molestation accused to lose facilities in Haryana

Chandigarh, July 12 (IANS) Barring ration facility, the accused in rape and molestation cases in Haryana will now be debarred from government facilities such as old age pension, pension for the physically disabled persons, driving and arm licenses.

“These services will remain suspended till the court announces its verdict in the case. In case the accused is convicted and sentenced, he would not be eligible for these facilities anymore,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Thursday.

Virtually giving a warning to the perpetrators of crime against women and girls in the state to mend their ways, he reiterated the commitment of his government to make Haryana number one state in the country in terms of safety and security of women and girls.

Khattar said a comprehensive scheme for the safety and security of women would be launched either on Independence Day (August 15) or on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan (August 26) this year.

The Chief Minister said in case a rape victim wanted to hire a lawyer of her choice, except for the one provided by the state government, she would be provided financial assistance of Rs 22,000 for the fees.

“Provision of uninterrupted investigation in cases of rape and eve-teasing would be made in all police stations. The investigation officer would have to complete the investigation into a rape case in one month, and in eve-teasing within 15 days, otherwise action would be taken against him,” he said.

Six fast-track Courts would be set up in those districts where 50 or more cases of rape, molestation and mental harassment are pending in the courts, Khattar said.

“I would shortly meet the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to request him to issue necessary directions to the court to record the statement of a woman on the same day and not to adjourn the hearing to any other day,” he added.

Khattar announced that girl students of classes 9 to 12 would be given training in self-defence.

–IANS

js/vd