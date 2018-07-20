India

Rape of young woman in Haryana shocked and disgusted me: Rahul

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday condemned the rape of a young woman in Haryana by 40 men, saying it has “shocked and disgusted” him and must make everyone must hang their heads in shame.

“The rape of a young woman in Haryana, by 40 men, has shocked and disgusted me. Ironically, today in Parliament, I had drawn attention to the issue of growing violence against woman,” said Gandhi on Twitter.

“As a nation, we must hang our heads in shame, for our inability to protect this daughter of India,” he added.

A young woman from Chandigarh has alleged that she was gang-raped by up to 10 men for four days after being held captive in a private guest in Morni Hills area of adjoining Haryana’s Panchkula district, police said on Friday.

The victim, aged around 21 years, and resident of Mani Majra area of Chandigarh, alleged that she was taken to the guest house by a man known to her husband on the pretext of getting her a job in the guest house.

But she was held captive there from July 15 to 18 and the men took turns over the four days to rape her.

