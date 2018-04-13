Rape protest: 9 on hunger strike in Bihar

Patna, April 19 (IANS) Nine people, including six women, are on a 72-hour hunger strike in the Bihar capital here. They are protesting against the rape cases in Kathua, Unnao, Surat and Rohtas that have led to countrywide outrage.

They are seeking to mobilise voices against the rising cases of crimes against women across the country.

The hunger strike being held near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan started here on Tuesday. The protesters belong to women’s rights and advocacy bodies, civil society and social activists.

At least 50 people have joined the relay hunger strike, the protesters said.

Protests have hit various cities across the nation following the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Jammu’s Kathua district. Shocking reports of a Dalit girl having been raped by a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district added fuel to it.

Subsequent reports of gang rapes in Gujarat’s Surat district and Bihar’s Rohtas have further enraged the people. Police inaction in these cases at different points have raised questions.

The protesters have demanded stricter laws for rape; increase in the Nirbhaya fund besides life imprisonment to the accused in rape cases and ensuring that investigations are completed within 90 days.

–IANS

