Rape victim’s mom urges Kejriwal to take action against AAP leader

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) The mother of a 19-year-old girl, who committed suicide in September last year after allegedly being raped by the nephew of an AAP leader, has appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reminding him to keep the sanctity of the promises he made regarding women’s safety, and asked him to not promote leaders with criminal backgrounds.

The teenage girl committed suicide on September 20 last year after allegedly being raped and blackmailed by a youth, who was the nephew of AAP leader Dayanand Chandela. The youth also had some of her inappropriate videos.

According to the mother of the deceased, her daughter was studying at Amity YWCA and was a star on a social media platform where she had more than 7.5 lakh followers.

In her letter to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, she alleged that no action has been taken by the police as the Chandela family has strong hold in the area and have known criminal backgrounds.

“My daughter’s friend informed us that Karan Chandela had some intimate videos, with which he used to blackmail my daughter. My daughter hanged herself in the house in my absence when I had gone out for some work. The police are not taking the desired action as the Chandela family has connections in political corridors apart from having criminal backgrounds,” she said.

She also requested Kejriwal to “not promote such anti-social elements as they are not good for the society if empowered by political roles.”

“I am not getting any support from the AAP representative in the area or the police. That is why I have written to Kejriwal, as he is known for his clean image and for supporting the righteous,” she said.

