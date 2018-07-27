Rapist gets death sentence in Manipur

Imphal, July 31 (IANS) A tribal youth in Manipur found guilty of raping and murdering a four-year-old was sentenced to death on Tuesday.

The sentence against David, 23, was pronounced by A. Noutuneswori in the district court in Senapati district.

The convict allegedly raped and murdered the girl on December 27, 2015 at a secluded place in the hills.

This is the first time a convicted rapist and murderer has been given death sentence in Manipur. In most cases the accused in rape cases who were out on bail were shot dead allegedly by insurgents.

–IANS

il/mr