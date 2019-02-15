‘Rapist’ Kerala priest gets 60 years in jail

Kannur (Kerala) Feb 16 (IANS) A 51-year-old Kerala Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery on Saturday was sentenced to 60 years in jail in three different cases of rape and abuse of minor girls.

Thalassery Judge P.N. Vinod also fined the priest from the Mananthavady diocese in Wayanad district Rs 3 lakh after it was established that he had raped and impregnated a minor girl in 2016.

He was tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

–IANS

