Rapist of minor girl in Andhra found dead

Vijayawada, May 4 (IANS) The 50-year-old man, who raped a nine-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, has allegedly committed suicide, State Home Minister N. Chinnarajappa said on Friday.

The body of Subbaiah, a rickshaw puller, was found hanging from a tree in Daida village, about 20 km from Dachepalle where he committed the crime on Wednesday.

Police, who had launched a massive hunt for the accused following public outrage over the incident, found him hanging from a tree near a temple.

Police had earlier suspected that the accused might have committed suicide. Director General of Police M Malakondaiah on Thursday night said he was seen heading towards Krishna river and reportedly told a man that he wants to end his life.

The police chief said the accused appeared to be mentally unsound. He had married twice but both the wives had deserted him.

The rape in Dachepalli on Wednesday night caused huge outrage as people took to streets, demanding justice to the victim’s family.

Protestors had blocked Addanki-Narketpally highway on Thursday to demanding justice to the victim. The police had booked the accused booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, which was amended last month by the Central government to prescribe capital punishment for the rapists of children younger than 12.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim. The Home Minister on Friday met the girl at Guntur Government Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Chinnarajappa also said the government would deal firmly with such incidents.

–IANS

ms/vd