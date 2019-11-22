Rash driving claims life of TCS woman techie in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Negligent and rash driving claimed another life in Hyderabad on Tuesday as a Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus mowed down a woman employee of Tata Consultancy Service (TCS).

Sohini Saxena, 30, who was riding her two-wheeler, was crushed by a speeding RTC city bus on Road Number 12 Banjara Hills in the heart of the city.

Angry over the accident, locals roughed up the driver and attacked the bus, damaging its window panes. Police rushed to scene and saved the driver.

Protestors alleged that the temporary drivers hired by RTC due to ongoing strike by the employees were responsible for accidents.

The accident occurred a day after the High Court took up hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of authorities in entrusting RTC buses to unqualified and inexperienced drivers who are becoming responsible for road accidents during the strike by RTC employees.

The TCS employee is the third victim of rash driving on city roads in four days. Four others were also injured in three separate accidents.

A woman was killed and three others injured when a speeding car being driven by a CEO of a city-based startup fell off Biodiversity Flyover in Information Technology corridor of Gachibowli on November 23.

A techie was killed and another critically injured when they were hit by a car driven by a businessman in an inebriated condition and on the wrong side near Hyderabad International Convention and Exhibition Centre (HITEX) late on Sunday night.

The businessman identified as Ashwin rammed his BMW into the two-wheeler, killing Abhishek Anand (28), an employee of Pega Systems, and injuring his friend Lisa Dhar Chowdary. Abhishek, a native of Bihar, died on the spot while Lisa, who hails from Tripura and was riding pillion, was critically injured. Lisa, who works at CapGemini and Abhishek were returning after dinner at a restaurant.

–IANS

