Rash of cases in Jahangirpuri spikes Delhi’s COVID tally

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Led by a rash of 31 cases in an extended family in Jahangirpuri, Delhi saw a sharp jump of 186 new cases on Saturday with the total count now at 1,893 and is now number two on the most affected list of states after Maharashtra.

In a major setback to Delhi’s fight against Coronavirus, 31 people — 26 members of an extended family including 6 children and five others — in Jahangirpuri have tested positive for COVID-19.

With this sudden spurt in new coronavirus cases, Jahangirpuri Block C has emerged as a major hotspot of the viral infection in the national capital. Delhi has so far reported 1,707 cases and 42 death

According to the health bulletin, a high number of 134 persons recovered while there was one death reported in the last 24 hours.

AAs per the health bulletin, of the total 43 deaths, more than 55 per cent are those above 60 years of age, more than 20 per cent deaths are those between 50-60 years and 23 per cent are less than 50 years of age.

The bulletin said that 186 samples are positive against 736 samples processed during last 24 hours. Of the 2,283 samples tested, 1,893 are positive, 17,449 have been negative while 2,799 are pending.

On the home quarantine status, 31,878 contacts of positive cases are under quarantine, of which 19,681 have completed 14 days and 12,197 are remaining.

Daily house to house surveillance and sanitization of area under containment is being done. Sample collection and testing is also under process. At least 1,047 samples have been collected on Saturday and sent for testing.

An order has been issued to all the Delhi Government Hospitals regarding availability of regular Medical Services at Non-COVID hospitals and MSs/Directors of Hospitals are directed to maintain operation of full at their hospitals and try to accommodate the load of the hospitals which has been declared as COVID Hospitals.

An order has been issued for incentivization scheme for community lab testing being undertaken by the district.

