Rashmi Ranjan Parida appointed coach of Odisha cricket team

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (IANS) The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Saturday appointed former batting stalwart Rashmi Ranjan Parida as the coach of the Odisha cricket team.

The working committee of the OCA made Parida the coach of the state cricket team for the 2018-19 Ranji season, said a release from the OCA.

The move of the OCA came a day after Debashish Mohanty, who served as the coach of the state team, was appointed a member of the national junior selection committee.

Similarly, Kulamani Parida has been appointed state selector in the OCA senior selection committee in place of Parida, the release said.

Earlier, Rashmi was the batting coach and a selector in the state senior selection committee. After his appointment as head coach, former Railways’ off-spinner Kulamani was picked as a member of the selection committee.

–IANS

