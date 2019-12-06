Rashtrapati Bhavan to host varsity heads’ conference

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Heads of 46 universities and institutions of higher education will come together at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 14 to deliberate on topics ranging from promotion of research to the time-bound completion of infrastructure projects.

Hosted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the conference is part of the regular interactions that the President has with such institutions, in his capacity as a visitor to 152 central universities and institutions of higher learning all over the country.

Presentations by various sub groups at the conference include promotion of innovation and entrepreneurship among students. Also on the agenda are topics such as building industry – academia linkages; filling up of vacancies including faculty from foreign universities; creating alumni funding and enhancing activities.

The Union ministers for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Human Resource Development, Commerce and Industry, and Petroleum and Natural Gas are slated to attend the conference. The Secretaries of the concerned departments and the Chairman of AICTE are also expected to attend the conference.

