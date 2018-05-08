Rays Power sets up 3 solar plants in Karnataka of total 130 MW

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Solar solutions provider Rays Power Infra on Thursday said it has commissioned three solar photovoltaic (PV) projects in Karnataka under the state’s open access scheme.

In a statement here, the company said the projects in Jhamkhandi (40 MW), Bijapur (45 MW), and Kustagi (45 MW) took less than 100 days to commission from when the land was acquired.

“The open access model implemented in Karnataka enables access to power at considerably lower rates, offering better efficiencies and lower utility bills while reducing the carbon footprint of industries in the areas being serviced by projects built in the state” the statement said.

The three projects were erected on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The Chief Executive of Rays Power Ketan Mehta said the projects reflect the company’s capacity to commission solar power plants at three separate locations simultaneously.

