Raza Utsav begins with music and dance performances

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Colourful cultural performances of Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, and Hindustani classical vocals, dance and music festival ‘Yuva Shastriya’ marked the beginning of ‘Raza Utsav’, a celebration of veteran artist S.H. Raza’s 97th birth anniversary organised by the Raza Foundation.

The celebration of classical music and dance opened at Triveni Kala Sangam on Thursday evening with a classical music recital by Bhuvanesh Komkali, grandson of legendary classical singer Pandit Kumar Gandharva and the disciple of Guru Vasundhara Komkali and Guru Madhup Mudgal.

“With a programme like Yuva Shastriya, the Raza Foundation has tried to carry the legacy of S.H. Raza, in offering adequate opportunities for it to grow and flourish. The Foundation aims to keep the Indian traditions of classical dance and music alive by bringing forward young artistes who have decided to dedicate their lives for arts,” Managing Trustee of the foundation, Ashok Vajpeyi, said.

The opening evening of Yuva Shashtriya also witnessed a new Bharatnatyam performance by Himanshu Srivastava, a disciple of Padma Bhushan Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan and Guru Rama Vaidyanathan.

