RBI Governor calls on Jaitley, terms it courtesy call

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das called on Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Sunday.

Das, in a tweet, described the visit as a courtesy meeting. The meeting comes amidst reports and speculations of Jaitley’s poor health.

“Had a courtesy meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister @arunjaitley this evening,” Das tweeted.

Dispelling the report of Jaitley’s deteriorating health, the government earlier in the day said the reports were false and baseless, and advised the media to stay clear of rumour mongering.

