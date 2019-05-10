Re-polling begins in Tripura West parliamentary constituency

Agartala, May 12 (IANS) The re-polling in 168 polling stations under the Tripura West parliamentary constituency bagan amidst heavy security on Sunday, officials said.

The balloting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 141,251 electorate, including 69,328 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha seat, where 13 candidates, including a woman are contesting.

The Election Commission has decided to conduct the re-polls in 168 polling stations in 26 Assembly segments as electoral malpractices were found during voting in the first phase of the ongoing general elections on April 11.

A record number of over 7,000 security personnel, comprising central para-military and Tripura State Rifles, have been deployed to hold the free and fair re-polling.

–IANS

sc/vin