Re-polling in seven booths in Kerala on May 19

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Friday directed its Kerala unit to conduct re-polling in seven booths in Kasaragod and Kannur parliamentary constituencies of the state on May 19 when 59 Lok Sabha seats across eight states will go to the polls in the seventh and final phase of polling.

Kasaragod’s four booths in Kalliassery and Thrikkaripur Assembly segments and three booths in Kannur’s Taliparamba and Dharmadam Assembly constituencies will go to the polls on Sunday after the EC declared the voting conducted at these polling stations on April 23 as “void”.

Citing a letter dated May 10 submitted to the Commission by the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala regarding “bogus voting” in these booths, the EC said the decision has been taken to conduct fresh polls in these polling stations under “sub-Section (1) and (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951”.

The polling time in these booths has been fixed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 19 in accordance with the Commission’s instructions contained in “chapter XIII of handbook for Returning Officer”.

Through a letter issued on Friday to the Returning Officers and Deputy Election Officers for Kasaragod and Kannur constituencies, the EC asked them to ensure that wide publicity is given to the re-polling by beat of drums in the polling areas. It also asked them to inform the political parties and the concerned candidates in writing about the fresh polling.

–IANS

