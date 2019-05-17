Re-polling underway in 2 Kerala Lok Sabha seats

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (IANS) Re-polling in Kerala’s Kannur and Kasargode Lok Sabha seats was underway on Sunday after it was ordered by the state’s Chief Electoral Officer following complaints of bogus voting which was later verified.

Voting in four polling booths in Kasargode and three in Kannur began at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

As of 9 a.m., 20 per cent voter turnout was recorded the two constituencies.

Kerala had voted on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha candidates. A few days later, there were visuals of people casting votes more than once was identified, prompting CEO Teeka Ram Meena to order the re-polls.

This is the first time in the state that a re-poll has been ordered.

Cases have been registered against the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Indian Union Muslim League workers, after identifying their members of voting more than once.

–IANS

