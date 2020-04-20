Read your way through the lockdown

New Delhi, April 20 (IANSlife) As days go by and the lockdown gets extended, one tries to find new things to do in order to keep busy and entertained.

Reading is a boon during this period of self-isolation, and to help you find the right book with an honest review check out this curated list of Instagram accounts.

Follow these bookstagrammers to discover your next read!

Resh Susan

@thebooksatchel

Resh is usually thinking about words or food. She is often non-aligned but in her own fussy, peculiar way — both tea and coffee (weak black tea, strong chaya, weak black coffee and moderately strong filter coffee), annotated books and crisp, unblemished pages, descriptive prose and illustrations, books and movies.

Arpita Bhattacharya

@bagfullofbooks

“I see the world through these books. When I look at a map of North America I see Anne of Green Gables in Prince Edward Island, L.M. Alcott’s Orchard House in Concord, Massachusetts, Laura Ingalls Wilder in the Wisconsin Woods, Huck Finn in the Midwest and Hemingway’s house in the Key West,” Arpita in her own words.

Panka Kikon

@booksmusiclovelife

An avid reader and a book reviewer, Kikon mostly delves into non fiction, including self-help and personal development. Check out his blog booksmusiclovelife for some interesting reads ranging from psychology to issues on the North East. Kikon also recommends ‘Obstacle is the way’ by Ryan Holiday, a book to become a ‘mental athlete’ during this quarantine time by developing the discipline of perception, action and will.

Mir

@khubaibliophile

Mir’s account is all about #indianwomenintranslation #readingmymothertongue

Samvedna- @samvedna_

The account is a trusted place for book reviews and promotions.

Vidhya A Thakkar

@reader_viddh

Mumbai-based Vidya is a book blogger, reviewer and a marketing strategist.

Niki

@thebookelf_

The IIM Bangalore graduate is a digital content creator, a book reader and reviewer.

Pooja Singh

@a.book.by.the.window

A software developer herself, Pooja is a reader, content creator and the founder of #takeyourbooksout

Book Soul

@booxoul

From Murakami to Manu Pillai, Book Soul is a great account for book reviews and influence

Vivek Tejuja

@vivekisms

A culture editor with a magazine, Vivek has a blog named thehungryreader.wordpress.com

Mridula

@ecstatic_yet_chaotic

In her own words, Mridula is an “impatient reader” and prefers short stories and novellas over full length novels.

Padmaja

@thebookishtales

An avid reader, Padmaja has a blog callled thebookishtales.wordpress.com

Moumita

@bookishbong

Creator of #bengalibookrecommendation, Moumita’s account is a perfect place for book review.

