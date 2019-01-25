Ready for debate on all issues in Parliament: Modi

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government is ready to debate on all issues and hoped the Budget Session of Parliament will be a fruitful one.

He reminded the members that they would have to go to their respective constituencies after this session so their behaviour in the House would play an important role in the public’s perception.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Modi said: “Last time we saw how the Parliament worked.

“Nowadays there is an awareness among the public. They keep a close watch on the proceedings of the Parliament. People dislike the fact when politicians do not take interest in discussions and debates in the House.

“I hope that the members will keep this in mind and utilise the Budget Session to the fullest, participating in the debates and discussions for the benefit of the common man, the government and the nation,” he said.

“We are committed to take everyone along in the development of the country and want their support in the decisions to take the nation forward,” Modi said.

“We will try our best to have a detailed debate on the all issues. I will welcome the debate with an open heart and mind, so that the House functions properly,” he added.

