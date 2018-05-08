Ready to fight elections against younger rivals: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) Responding to questions about his age, newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath on Thursday said he is ready to fight electoral battles against BJP rivals who are in the age group of 50-60.

“I do not hide my age. Age has nothing to do with your work,” said the 72-year-old Congress leader.

State Ministers Narottam Mishra, Jayant Mallya, Gopal Bhargava and BJP leader Rajo Malviya have raised questions over Kamal Nath’s age in the past two days.

–IANS

