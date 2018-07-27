Ready to meet Iranian President, says Trump

Washington, July 31 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without any preconditions, at any time he wants.

“If they want to meet, we’ll meet,” BBC quoted Trump as saying at a news conference at the White House with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

“I would meet with anybody. I believe in meetings,” Trump added.

Ever since Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in May, the relations between the two countries have deteriorated, with Washington preparing to re-impose sanctions on Tehran within days.

The latest remark by the US President comes after he and the Iranian President exchanged hostile warnings earlier this month amid rising tensions.

In an earlier tweet, Trump said that Iran would “suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before” if it threatened the US.

Rouhani responded saying that “war with Iran would be the mother of all wars.”

–IANS

qd